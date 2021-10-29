Babygirl – Born With a Broken Heart

Pop rock band Babygirl have released their new single “Born With A Broken Heart” via Sandlot Records in global partnership with AWAL Recordings.

“This is one of our favorite pieces of music we’ve ever made together,” says Babygirl on the song. “We were inspired a lot by the intimacy and simplicity of 50’s and 60’s country/Americana. A lot of our writing is character driven or based on some fantasy, and those are personal in a more subconscious way, but this one feels very directly personal. It’s about resigning to sadness being a constant.”

