Wolf Alice in Denver – November 3 & 4, 2021

Wolf Alice

Bluebird Theater

Denver, CO

November 3 & 4, 2021

It’s been a long time since Wolf Alice has been in Denver. Things have changed. There has been a worldwide epidemic and Wolf Alice has released their 3rd album Blue Weekend. Blue Weekend was written during COVID and marks the songwriting evolution of Ellie Rowsell. The album is about love in its myriad forms from discovery, loss, and strength for it and more. Singles include “The Last Man On Earth”, “How Can I Make It Ok?” and “Smile.”

The album was produced by Markus Dravs who has worked with Mumford & Sons and Arcade Fire. Wolf Alice is Ellie Rowsell, Joff Oddie, Joel Amey & Theo Ellis.

Wolf Alice has been to Denver many times playing Globe Hall and the Bluebird. In 2015 they played Lost Lake and brought the house down touring for their first album My Love Is So Cool. This wild night of crowd surfing and an audience singing every word is worth repeating for 2 nights in November.

