Kacy Hill in Denver – November 11, 2021

Lost Lake

Denver, CO

November 11, 2021

Kacy Hill is beginning her first headlining tour on November 2. This LA artist, formerly of Phoenix has released multiple albums including Like A Woman, Is It Selfish If We Talk About Me Again and Simple, Sweet and Smiling.

KACY HILL—SIMPLE, SWEET, AND SELFISH TOUR

November 2                                       Constellation Room                                      Santa Ana, CA

November 3                                       Brick + Mortar                         San Francisco, California

November 5                                       Holocene                                                 Portland, OR

November 6                                        Vera Project                                    Seattle, Washington

November 9                                        Kilby Court                                      Salt Lake City, UT

November 11                                      Lost Lake                                         Denver, Colorado

November 12                                     Slowdown                                                  Omaha, NE

November 16                                      A&R Bar                                              Columbus, OH

November 18                                     Schubas                                             Chicago, Illinois

November 19                                     El Club                                                     Detroit, MI

November 21                                     Mercury Lounge                             New York, New York

November 23                                     Metro Gallery                                 Baltimore, Maryland

November 27                                     The End                                                Nashville, TN

November 28                               The Masquerade—Purgatory                            Atlanta, Georgia

November 30                                     Ruins                                                    Dallas, Texas

December 1                                     The Secret Group                                           Houston, TX

December 4                                    Rebel Lounge                                       Phoenix, Arizona

December 5                                   Moroccan Lounge                         Los Angeles, California

Simple, Sweet, and Smiling is a document of Hill working through hardship—her dad suffered a heart attack right as she was beginning the album, and her own latent anxiety disorder began to surface. She confronts these feelings of powerlessness in the face of her own mind and mortality, while giving thanks to the partners, friends and family who have helped her through. Simple, Sweet, and Smiling, has many meanings—it’s genuinely aspirational; an acknowledgement of gratefulness for those moments in which clarity briefly breaks through mental anguish; and a tongue-in-cheek admission of something which for many of us never quite feels possible.

Simple, Sweet, and Smiling, which Hill made largely with collaborators John Carroll Kirby (Frank Ocean, Solange), Ariel Rechtshaid (Adele, Vampire Weekend, Charli XCX) and Jim-E Stack (Caroline Polachek, HAIM, Dominic Fike).

Today she releases the latest single from the album, “Easy Going”

Catch Hill in an intimate show at Lost Lake on Veteran’s Day.

@kacyhill

October 27th, 2021