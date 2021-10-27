Kacy Hill in Denver – November 11, 2021

Kacy Hill

Lost Lake

Denver, CO

November 11, 2021

Kacy Hill is beginning her first headlining tour on November 2. This LA artist, formerly of Phoenix has released multiple albums including Like A Woman, Is It Selfish If We Talk About Me Again and Simple, Sweet and Smiling.

KACY HILL—SIMPLE, SWEET, AND SELFISH TOUR

November 2 Constellation Room Santa Ana, CA

November 3 Brick + Mortar San Francisco, California

November 5 Holocene Portland, OR

November 6 Vera Project Seattle, Washington

November 9 Kilby Court Salt Lake City, UT

November 11 Lost Lake Denver, Colorado

November 12 Slowdown Omaha, NE

November 16 A&R Bar Columbus, OH

November 18 Schubas Chicago, Illinois

November 19 El Club Detroit, MI

November 21 Mercury Lounge New York, New York

November 23 Metro Gallery Baltimore, Maryland

November 27 The End Nashville, TN

November 28 The Masquerade—Purgatory Atlanta, Georgia

November 30 Ruins Dallas, Texas

December 1 The Secret Group Houston, TX

December 4 Rebel Lounge Phoenix, Arizona

December 5 Moroccan Lounge Los Angeles, California

Simple, Sweet, and Smiling is a document of Hill working through hardship—her dad suffered a heart attack right as she was beginning the album, and her own latent anxiety disorder began to surface. She confronts these feelings of powerlessness in the face of her own mind and mortality, while giving thanks to the partners, friends and family who have helped her through. Simple, Sweet, and Smiling, has many meanings—it’s genuinely aspirational; an acknowledgement of gratefulness for those moments in which clarity briefly breaks through mental anguish; and a tongue-in-cheek admission of something which for many of us never quite feels possible.

Simple, Sweet, and Smiling, which Hill made largely with collaborators John Carroll Kirby (Frank Ocean, Solange), Ariel Rechtshaid (Adele, Vampire Weekend, Charli XCX) and Jim-E Stack (Caroline Polachek, HAIM, Dominic Fike).

Today she releases the latest single from the album, “Easy Going”

Catch Hill in an intimate show at Lost Lake on Veteran’s Day.

@kacyhill