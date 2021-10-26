SASAMI – Squeeze & Tour Dates

SASAMI announces her new album, Squeeze, with the release of videos for dual lead singles “The Greatest” and “Skin A Rat,” two tracks that perfectly encapsulate the album’s breadth and wide range. “The Greatest” video is directed by Jennifer Juniper Stratford, and the “Skin A Rat” visualizer was created by Andrew Thomas Huang (Björk, FKA twigs), who also designed the album cover. Squeeze is available for pre-order now and due February 25th via Domino.

Of the power ballad-inspired “The Greatest” Sasami Ashworth says “this song is about how often the greatest, heaviest feelings we have for someone are in the absence of the realization or reciprocation of that love. Like power born out of a black hole. All fantasy.”

Inspired by violent fantasy, “Skin A Rat” is “a soundtrack to cathartic release of anger and frustration with oppressive systems and humans. Very nu-metal influenced. Wrote and demoed the whole song on my ipad with midi drums and hired an epic drummer to perform it live to tape.” The song features Dirk Verbeuren of Megadeth on drums and gang vocals by Vagabon’s Laetitia Tamko and actress and comedian Patti Harrison.

Both songs were produced by Ashworth and recorded at Ty Segall’s studio in Topanga, CA and Log Mansion in Mt. Washington.

SASAMI is currently on tour, dates include support in North America for Japanese Breakfast this fall, and EU/UK support for Mitski in the Spring of 2022. All dates below.

TOUR DATES:

10/29 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory ^

10/30 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

10/31 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s (Levitation)

11/1 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^

11/3 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress (Outdoor Plaza) ^

11/4 – Tempe, AZ @ Coca-Cola Sun Deck at Sun Devil Stadium ^

11/7 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre ^

11/9 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades ^

11/11 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery ^ – SOLD OUT

11/12 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn ^

11/13 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst ^

11/15 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House ^ – SOLD OUT

11/16 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House ^ – SOLD OUT

3/4 – Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church

3/5 – Woodstock, NY @ The Colony

3/6 – Rochester, NY @ The Bug Jar

3/8 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

3/10 – Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

3/11 – Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover

3/21 – Nashville, TN @ The End

3/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory Stage

3/24 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

3/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

3/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

3/27 – Cambridge, MA @ Sonia

3/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

3/31 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

4/1 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

4/2 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

4/3 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

4/5 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

4/7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

4/8 – Boise, ID @ The Shredder

4/9 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

4/10 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

4/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

4/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

4/21 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory * – SOLD OUT

4/22 – Leeds, UK @ University Union Refectory *

4/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom *

4/25 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street * -SOLD OUT

4/26 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy *

4/28 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse * – SOLD OUT

4/29 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton *

4/30 – Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival *

5/2 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix * – SOLD OUT

5/3 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia *

5/4 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso * – SOLD OUT

5/6 – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten *

5/7 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks *

5/9 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol * – SOLD OUT

5/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega * – SOLD OUT

5/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Fallan

5/12 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene * – SOLD OUT

5/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik * – SOLD OUT

5/15 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria * – SOLD OUT

5/17 – Vienna, AT @ WUK * – SOLD OUT

5/18 – Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre *

5/19 – Munich, DE @ Strom * – SOLD OUT

^ w/ Japanese Breakfast

* w/ Mitski

@ sasamiashworth