Little Simz – I Love You, I Hate You

Today, Little Simz shares a video for the majestic, coruscating centerpiece of her widely celebrated album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, “I Love You, I Hate You,” directed by Jeremy Ngatho Cole.

“I Love You, I Hate You” covers such difficult material that Simz at first refused to write it. “Flo asked me, what do you love and what do you hate? I knew the answer immediately, but I was adamant I didn’t want to talk about it.” @littlesimz