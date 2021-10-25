HIEN – Bloom

Hien, the Vietnamese-Hungarian and Brooklyn-based artist, is ready to announce her upcoming EP BLOOM, due out this November. The lead single “BLOOM” conjures an ethereal, lush soundscape, uplifted by Hien’s airy vocals. With her songwriting coupled with her pristine production, “BLOOM” is a perfect encapsulation of what to expect from the full EP out later this fall.

In tandem with the audio, she shares her stunning music video to complement the track, writing:

“While writing the songs for my upcoming EP, I visualized the initial music video idea for “Bloom”. I envisioned young girls living blissfully within the rich nature of Vietnam.

After learning more about Vietnam’s tribal cultures, I knew I wanted this film to represent girls who were raised in a matrilineal social structure.

The Mnong are 1 of the 54 ethnic groups native to Vietnam. They are also one of the few matriarchal tribes, in which the youngest daughter inherits their family wealth, children take their mother’s surname, and women propose to men.

The girls in “Bloom” are precious to me – their magic lies in their infectious joy and pure hearts.

Music video “Bloom” celebrates young girls, sisterhood and the cultural diversity of indigenous Vietnam.” @hien999