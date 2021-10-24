Candiace – ft Q Parker – Benefits (Part II)

Rising R&B powerhouse CANDIACE releases her newest single and video entitled “Benefits (Pt. II)” [feat. Q Parker]l.

The track was written by Nyerere Davidson, Q Parker, and Candiace Dillard-Bassett. It was produced by Yontan Watts, isashleetho, and Alejandro Villacorta.

October 24th, 2021