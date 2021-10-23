Sarah Darling – Waves

“Waves” contemplates those moments of reflection in our lives of what might have been. We go down certain roads but can’t help feeling moments of nostalgia for what if. Darling describes love that way. She says, “We can be happy and feel we’ve moved on, but still think of the people and situations that impacted our life. It encompasses that “it comes in waves” feeling we get as humans. We have to ride them out.”

@officialsarahdarling