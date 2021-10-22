Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole ft Nathy Peluso – Pa Mis Muchachas

“’Pa Mis Muchachas’ embodies the spirit of being a strong woman and empowering other strong women; the track is paying tribute to the generations before us who made us who we are, and to the present-day women around us who are inspiring future generations. This is also a song about owning who you are and accepting others free of judgment” expressed Christina.

The song was composed by Christina Aguilera, Nathy Peluso, Nicki Nicole, Becky G, Kat Dahlia, Yasmil Marrufo, Jorge Luis Chacín, Yoel Henríquez; produced by Rafa Arcaute and Federico Vindver and co-produced by Afo Verde. Also, released today is the video for “Pa Mis Muchachas” directed by Alexandre Moore.

@xtina @iambeckyg @nicki.nicole @ @NathyPeluso