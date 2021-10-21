Ramonda Hammer– All For What

Today, the Los Angeles-based grunge ensemble Ramonda Hammer share “All For What,” their first track of 2021 alongside a video directed by Kelly Reed. “All For What” was produced by Sarah Tudzin (aka illuminati hotties), who has an incredibly innovative and quirky sensibility for songwriting and production. “Working with Ramonda Hammer is non-stop fun!” Says Tudzin. “They always roll up to the studio with energy, a powerful song, and lots of snacks 🙂 In the case of ‘All For What,’ Andy & Devin had a killer riff based around big major7 chords that made this song particularly unique, it lives in the liminal space in which we all get stuck when we’re too deep in the phone zone.”

“All For What” takes Ramonda Hammer’s signature sassy/sad style of guitar-heavy, 90’s style alt-rock to new heights with the inclusion of additional electronic elements floating against the moody soundscapes shaped by Davis, guitarist Justin Geter, bassist Andy Hengl, and drummer Mark Edwards.

“‘All For What’ is a reflection on social media and the frustrations, mental health struggles, and sometimes sheer confusion that come along with it,” says Davis. “It’s not meant to be a critique on others and their use of it, it’s simply my sigh of acceptance and surrender as I think to myself ‘if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.’” @ramondahammer