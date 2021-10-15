Scout Larue Willis – Love Without Possession

Today, Scout LaRue Willis releases “Love Without Possession,” the first single off of her forthcoming debut solo album, slated for spring of 2022. To mark the occasion Scout has also shared the stunning companion video directed by Julianna Giraffe and Nicky Giraffe of Giraffe Studios. The single and forthcoming album were co-produced by Scout Willis & Greg Papinia and recorded in Highland Park, CA.

Scout LaRue Willis on “Love Without Possession”

I wrote this song in 2016 in the midst of profound heartbreak, hope, confusion, tenderness and growth. It kept me company, narrating a story I was living in real time and softening the edges of my pain as only art can. Recording this song in 2020, my intention was to share as vulnerably as I could in the hope that this song might keep you company too. @scoutlaruewillis