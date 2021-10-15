Mazie – spinnin

mazie is making a name for herself with music that mixes modern malaise with vintage psychedelia: nostalgia laced with an impending sense of doom fueled by a world in ever-deepening crisis. The Baltimore-raised, Los Angeles-based musician released her debut EP the rainbow cassette this summer via Good Boy / Virgin.
Today, mazie returns with a new single and video, “spinnin.”
“‘spinnin’ felt like such a turning point for me in the studio — we made the whole thing in a day,” notes mazie. “It just flowed out of me. It’s exactly the music that I wanted to be making after the EP and said exactly what’s on my mind: I might not know who I am or where I’m going but life keeps moving and that’s enough for me!” The track is also accompanied by a psychedelic, bubble gum-colored video, directed by Lauren and Phil.
mazie will be hitting the road on her first national tour as the support for COIN.
