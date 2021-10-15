Mazie – spinnin

mazie is making a name for herself with music that mixes modern malaise with vintage psychedelia: nostalgia laced with an impending sense of doom fueled by a world in ever-deepening crisis. The Baltimore-raised, Los Angeles-based musician released her debut EP the rainbow cassette this summer via Good Boy / Virgin.

Today, mazie returns with a new single and video, “spinnin.”

“‘spinnin’ felt like such a turning point for me in the studio — we made the whole thing in a day,” notes mazie. “It just flowed out of me. It’s exactly the music that I wanted to be making after the EP and said exactly what’s on my mind: I might not know who I am or where I’m going but life keeps moving and that’s enough for me!” The track is also accompanied by a psychedelic, bubble gum-colored video, directed by Lauren and Phil.

mazie will be hitting the road on her first national tour as the support for COIN.

mazie 2021 tour dates

11.29 Orlando, FL – House of Blues*

11.30 Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor*

12.02 Charlotte, NC – Fillmore*

12.03 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle*

12.04 Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom*

12.06 Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe*

12.07 Chicago, IL – Subterranean

12.08 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues*

12.10 Columbus, OH – Express Live*

12.11 Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall*

12.12 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre*

12.14 Boston, MA – House of Blues*

12.15 Philadelphia, PA – TLA*

12.17 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony*

12.18 New York, NY – Webster Hall*

12.19 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage*

*notes dates with COIN

