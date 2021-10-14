Marissa Paternoster – White Dove

Don Giovanni Records have announced the release of the new solo album from Screaming Females guitarist and vocalist Marissa Paternoster. The album is titled Peace Meter and it will be released on December 3rd 2021.

After a handful of releases under the moniker Noun, Peace Meter is the first ever recording to be released under Paternoster’s name, a deliberate choice making it stand on its own as a unique statement from the prolific guitarist.

Marissa Paternoster has released lead track “White Dove.”

@marissapaternoster