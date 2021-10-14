Kito, Winona Oak – Skin & Bones

Kito

Astralwerks artist Kito announces the November 5 release of her new EP, Blossom, and unveils the leadoff track from the seven-song set, “Skin & Bones” ft. Winona Oak. Kito wrote the song with Sarah Aarons (Zedd, Alessia Cara, Maren Morris). @kito

October 14th, 2021