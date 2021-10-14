Isol-Aid # 62

October 20, 2021

https://www.isolaidfestival.com/

ISOL-AID returns for the final edition of it’s Homegrown series on Wednesday October 20th. Having served up the freshest local talent over the past few weeks we’re up to the last dish and it’s never been better. Going out with a bang the 62nd week sees everything from bubblegum pop to infectious indie rock gracing our screens.

Since teaming up with 99DESIGNS BY VISTAPRINT for the Homegrown series to offer creative and financial support to emerging local artists, Isol-Aid has featured the brightest bunch of Australian and New Zealand talent. With a whopping total of 975 nominations received from artists, friends and fans, Isol-Aid has presented us all with a chance to get to know some of our best homegrown acts and in turn has supported them on their journey with creative support for their next merch, poster or artwork needs.

Sweet and savoury Sydney outfit THE BUOYS kick things off this week. A combination of a fizzled out tinder date, gumtree ad and a million mutual friends, the band have been churning out infectious tracks since 2019. Inspired by workplace feuds, people who walk slowly in front of you and a tonne of bad dates, The Buoys explore themes of uncertainty, disappointment, curiosity, determination and the everyday. @thebuoys

VETTA BORNE melds elements of RnB, soul and pop into one as a vehicle to authentically explore Melbourne producer, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Maribelle’s creative capabilities. Cutting her teeth working with some of the country’s best producers such as Djemba Djemba and Styalz Fuego, Maribelle combines her production mastery with world-class vocals, staking her claim as one of Australia’s most impassioned artists. @vettaborne

Rounding out the night is iconic queer bubblegum punk duo CRY CLUB. As gentle in spirit as they are ferocious on stage, the pair’s empowering, danceable anthems have seen them play stages across Splendour In The Grass and Gaytimes and tour with the likes of Waax and Bec Sandridge. Exploring their vulnerabilities through spectacle and the weaving of pure pop and noise rock, Cry Club have won the hearts of many, and are set to claim more this Wednesday. @cryclubmusic