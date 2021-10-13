Sunflower Bean – Baby Don’t Cry

New York trio Sunflower Bean—Julia Cumming (she/her), Nick Kivlen (he/him), and Jake Faber (she/they)—released their sophomore album Twentytwo in Blue in 2018, which skyrocketed to the UK’s Top 40, and quickly followed it with 2019’s King of the Dudes EP, which saw the band’s Triple A debut with “Come For Me.” Since then, the band opened for Bernie Sanders and The Strokes in New Hampshire, Cumming appeared on Yves Tumor’s “Strawberry Privilege,” and the band toured extensively with the likes of Beck, Cage the Elephant, Interpol, Courtney Barnett, and more, while also playing countless festivals internationally.

Now the band returns with their first new material of 2021. Alongside the announcement of new U.S. tour dates, Sunflower Bean release a new song entitled “Baby Don’t Cry.” Written by the band, produced and mixed by UMO’s Jacob Portrait, co-engineered by Jake Faber and Portrait, and recorded between Electric Lady and Sunflower Bean Studios, “Baby Don’t Cry,” out now via Mom + Pop Music, is an exciting taste of what’s to come from Sunflower Bean in 2022.

The band says of the new song, “So many things in our lives are disposable. Content and news is consumed and discarded leaving us unfulfilled. ‘Baby Don’t Cry’ is about enjoying the real. The things right in front of us that give us meaning and how sometimes, even sad songs can give you that warm feeling of hope.”

Tour Dates

12/9/21 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge

12/10/21 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

12/11/21 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

3/4/21 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

3/5/21 – Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power

3/6/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

3/8/21 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

3/10/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI

3/11/21 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

3/12/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

3/19/21 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

3/20/21 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

3/21/21 – Durham, NC @ Motorco

