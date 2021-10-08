CXLOE – Close

CXLOE hits us with her new dark and intricate single today, ‘Close’. It follows hot on the heels of singles ‘Soft Rock’ and ‘Cry & Drive’.

Written by CXLOE and Eric Leva (Wrabel, Kesha, Celeste) and produced by Sammy Witte (Harry Styles, King Princess, Isaac Dunbar) this is a favorite work for CXLOE to date. Says CXLOE of the track, “Close was written during a time that in my life I was continuously putting myself out there but getting nothing in return. The song is about the struggle of wanting to commit to something or someone but they’re not ready to make the jump for you. From my perspective, I was being flown around the world to meet with record labels in which I gave my all, but was never able to close the deal and have the commitment reciprocated. This song reflects on learning about your worth, values, and what you are willing to compromise for another person. This sentiment is best captured in the chorus lyric “I keep dealing up my soul cash in a feeling, made these doors go flying open, I just wanna close them” It can be utterly disappointing to not be able to close the deal, but when you do…the pain is all worth it“

@iacxloe