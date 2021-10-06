Saddest Factory Records – Sloppy Jane & Scruffpuppie

Everyone knows Phoebe Bridgers. She is the Grammy nominated artist whose albums Stranger In the Alps & Punisher have caught fire. She is also part of the supergroup boygenius. On top of that she has started her own label, Saddest Factory Records. FEMMUSIC wanted to spotlight some of her recent signings.

Haley Dahl – who records as Sloppy Jane – has released her new single, “Jesus and Your Living Room Floor” (via Saddest Factory Records). The hauntingly beautiful ballad follows the release of “Party Anthem,” both of which will be featured on Dahl’s forthcoming album, Madison, set for release on November 5th.

“Jesus and Your Living Room Floor” is the first instance of Dahl drawing on horses to evoke both childhood and also the early stages of love. A symbol of the album, Dahl can be seen holding a blue figurine into the light on the official album cover. On the inspiration behind the song, she stated:

“It’s about loneliness, mostly. It’s a fantasy about becoming greater in death– someone more interesting than I ever was, more loved than I ever was. It’s also about loving somebody so much that everything they touch becomes God; a photograph, a plastic horse, the floor of their living room. It’s all pretty toxic, honestly! But that’s the best part of writing songs, it’s like building an ugly feeling a pretty little house of its own so that it stops living in mine.”

“I have never seen an audience more captivated than at a Sloppy Jane show. Whether it was a house show in Reseda where the opener was a trash fire, or a 2000 seat theatre in New York. They have been my favorite band since I was 16. I am never surprised, and always impressed. I’m glad to live in a world where Haley Dahl wanting to go to a cave to make a record just makes sense. This is already a classic album.” – Phoebe Bridgers

JJ Shurbet, who records as Scruffpuppie, has released their newest song “paint” on Saddest Factory Records. At just-turned 20, JJ has already released a string of performances and music videos for the last few years, garnering an army of ardent fans and millions of views. The latest track is an introspective piano ballad reflecting on her history of drug abuse. The visual for the song – directed by Mowgly Lee – follows a similar tone, spotlighting JJ for an emotional performance. Produced by frequent Phoebe Bridgers songwriting collaborator, Marshall Vore, the track is JJ’s second release on Saddest Factory Records, following last month’s “assignment song”.

Says JJ,“‘paint’ is an emotional ballad, talking a lot about the relationship I had with drugs, and how they controlled the other relationships I had in my life,” “In the song I say ‘how am I the bigger one, when I never took out my gun, and played along to all your games, but never really felt the same’ which draws a lot from how my relationship with drugs was so one sided, how I never meant to play along to the game they put in front of me, but how it was almost impossible not to.”

