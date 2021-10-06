Alewya – Play

Alewya has also announced Panther In Mode, her debut EP due for release on November 18 via Because London Records. The critically-praised London-based artist, illustrator and sculptor has also released her new single “Play,” along with a new video co-directed by Alewya & Jack Bowden.

"Play" was produced by Busy Twist — who was behind the boards for Alewya's breakout track "Sweating" — and is a kinetic celebration of freedom. "'Play' is a song about my love and gratitude for pleasure and play and how it has and can unlock deeper feelings of connections," notes Alewya. "It's overtly feminine and innately primal and most of all light and fun!"