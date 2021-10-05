Magdalena Bay – Hysterical Us

Los Angeles-based electro indie-pop duo Magdalena Bay—a.k.a. Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin—will release their long-awaited debut, Mercurial World, later this week.

Ahead of this week’s album release, Magdalena Bay share one last preview of the record in the form of “Hysterical Us.” “’Hysterical Us’ is about our anxieties, paranoias and existential musings,” the band explains. Of the video, which was made in New Orleans, the band continues, “We loved being able to interpret all these heavy questions through the colorful world of MILAGROS Collective.”

