The Arts Lead Sheet #22 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:

https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/

Grants

Mophrat Grants for Artist’ Practice – October 1, 2021

https://mophradat.org/open-calls/grants-for-artists-practice-pilot-edition/

Photo Green Book Residency – October 1, 2021

https://www.nationalparksartsfoundation.org/fort-union

Dots Between Residency – October 1, 2021

https://www.thedotsbetween.com/

Artadia Awards – Atlanta, GA – October 1, 2021

https://artomi.org/residencies

Craft Research Fund Artist Fellowship – October 4, 2021

https://www.centerforcraft.org/grants-and-fellowships/craft-research-fund-artist-fellowship

Jerwood Arts 1:1 Fund – UK – October 4, 2021

https://jerwoodarts.org/2021/09/07/announcing-the-11-fund/

NARS International Residency Program – Brooklyn, NY – October 4, 2021

https://www.narsfoundation.org/international-residency-open-call

Mirante Xique-Xique Research Residency – Chapada Diamantina, Brazil – October 10, 2021

https://mirantexiquexique.org/

Foundwork Artist Prize – October 10, 2021

https://foundwork.art/artist-prize

Art Omi Residencies – Ghent, NY – October 15, 2021

https://artomi.org/residencies

Artadia Awards – Houston, TX – October 15, 2021

https://artadia.org/awards/

Colorado Arts Relief Grant – November 2, 2021

https://www.redlineart.org/colorado-arts-relief-grant

National Endowment for the Humanities – January 12, 2022

https://www.neh.gov/grants/listing

National Endowment for the Arts – February 11, 2022

https://www.arts.gov/grants

Jobs

Digital Account Manager – London, UK

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/digital-account-manager-tiktok-spotify-the-orchard

Head of Promotions – London, UK

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/head-of-promotions-anjunabeats-and-anjunadeep

Operations Executive – London, UK

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/operations-executive-anjunabeats-and-anjunadeep

Creator Marketing Lead – Berlin, Germany

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/creator-marketing-lead-f/m/x-native-instruments

Co-Founder – Berlin, Germany

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/co-founder-music-tech-business-development-start-up-berlin-germany

Marketing Manager – London, UK

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/marketing-manager-jazz-cafe

Music Coordinator – Los Angeles, CA

https://www.snagajob.com/jobs/640036376

Food & Drink Paid Intern – Denver, CO

https://www.westword.com/restaurants/westword-food-drink-paid-intern-11913713

Culture Editor – Denver, CO

https://www.westword.com/arts/denver-culture-editor-arts-music-opening-westword-12453097

Opportunities

Events

Music Biz: Discovery and Promotion in the Age of Metadata – October 7, 2021 – 3-4pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5xFlL2lhRZSdfs3Au9JJZg

Audio Engineering Society Fall Convention – October 16-31, 2021

https://aesshow.com/fall2021/

Rocky Mountain Audio Video Expo – November 3-4, 2021

https://avxpo.biz/

Music Biz: The Arrival of Immersive Music & Expanded Possibilities – November 4, 2021 – 2-3pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4JEkaHm8S4qzUqRH8oi30A

Music Biz: Music Copyright Needs an Overhaul – Here’s How – November 18, 2021 – 2-3pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_s4LVLh4BR7SWC0fd1F7vPA

Music Biz: Leveraging Lyrics: Extract Value From Your Songs, New and Old – December 2, 2021 – 2-3pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_l4EghWbfR6axvbwLDwpzFg

SoungGirls.org Virtual Conference – December 4-5, 2021

https://soundgirls.org/event/soundgirls-virtual-conference/

Music Biz: Transforming Marketing Buzz Into Revenue for Your Artist Brand – December 9, 2021 – 2-3pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ehAjWZDuSKeqEoctEoNDSg