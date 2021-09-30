Cumgirl8 – Pluck Me

Something seismic shifted when bassist Lida Fox, guitarist Veronika Vilim, and drummer Chase joined forces, and their rehearsals quickly morphed into an expansive creative cosmos. Thrilled by the limitless possibilities fostered by the internet-as-metaphor, they named their punk-adventurist trio cumgirl8.

September 30th, 2021