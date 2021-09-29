RIKI – Marigold

RIKI shares the stunning new video for “Marigold,” the lead single from her upcoming album Gold (out November 26 via Dais Records). The gauzy, high-style video from the West coast new romantic icon was directed by Muted Windows and features the album’s co-producer and track’s featured vocalist Joshua Eustis (Telefon Tel Aviv). @riki.band

