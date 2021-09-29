Lannds – In the Garden

Run For Cover’s newest signing LANNDS have released a video for “In The Garden.” The Jacksonville, FL duo is comprised of Rania Woodard, a queer Black woman from Memphis, TN who grew up playing guitar in a Pentecostal church, and Brian Squillace, a North Carolina-born producer. Together they make trippy and dreamy electro-pop that pushes back against the environment it’s conceived in, creating progressive art and eschewing all outside influence in the deep south. The result is intoxicating and wondrous.

The pulsing and urgent “In The Garden” is a perfect introduction to the band that captures raw emotion and embodies their DIY ethos—all writing, recording, artwork, and video content is done by the duo.

“‘In The Garden’ is a take on how I spent a year inside to recenter my awareness and how that made me realize there won’t ever be a right time to do what you want and to just go for it.” says Woodard. “The song is a metaphor for the death and rebirth of our constant daily lives and how we’re just getting by through the ebbs and flows of life.”

