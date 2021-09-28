MUNYA – Tonight, Tonight

Québécois artist MUNYA – a.k.a producer, singer, songwriter and performer Josie Boivin – recently announced her long-awaited self-written, self-produced and self-recorded debut album Voyage to Mars, which will be released on November 5th via Luminelle Recordings. Today she shares another taste of the forthcoming record with the surprising and stunning cover of The Smashing Pumpkins “Tonight, Tonight.”

Of the track, which follows the previously released “Pour Toi” and “Cocoa Beach,” Boivin says, “My sister shared the ‘Tonight, Tonight’ video with me at a very young age, I vividly remember feeling certain emotions for the first time: longing, sadness and a hopeful melancholy. In a weird way it was also my introduction to exploring space and the infinite possibilities that humans can achieve if they embrace the urgency of now. With everything going on, I felt like it was time to share my love for this song and hopefully inspire a new generation to realize life is a galaxy of endless possibilities, as long as we don’t hesitate and act now.”

