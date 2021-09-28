Luna Li ft Serena Isioma – Flower (In Full Bloom)

Currently on a 30-date US tour in support of her biggest champion (“Luna Li is a phenomenal songwriter and multi-instrumentalist”) Japanese Breakfast, Toronto native and multi-instrumentalist Luna Li has shared her new single “Flower (In Full Bloom)”, featuring dreamer and future rockstar Serena Isioma.

“Flower was originally a 60 second instrumental that I released on my jams EP earlier this year. I really liked the feel of it so I decided to expand it into a full song, and it blossomed into one of my favourite songs I’ve written.” shares Luna Li on the track.

Luna Li adds: “It’s about a relationship where the other person is there for the wrong reasons, to gain power and to use you to their advantage, rather than for love or caring. Serena (whose viral hit song “Sensitive” is now sitting on a whopping 54 million streams) came in and brought the song to a whole new level with their incredible verse and I feel so lucky to have had them sing on it!”

