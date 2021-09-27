Mipso – Denver, CO – October 2, 2021

Mipso

The Bluebird Theater

Denver, CO

October 2, 2021

https://www.bluebirdtheater.net/

https://www.mipsomusic.com/

Mipso is a 4 piece band originally from North Carolina. The band is Jacob Sharp on mandolin, Libby Rodenbough on fiddle, Wood Robinson on bass and Joseph Terrell on guitar. In 2020 Mipso released their self-titled, and sixth album found the band working with a new label, Rounder Records and producer Sandro Perri. Their latest single is “Every Drop.”

Mipso, the album marks a statement of being. With finely layered vocal harmonies and spacious arrangements that gently illuminate the idiosyncratic details and refined musicianship at the heart of every song, Mipso furthers the band’s ever-growing reputation as a potent musical force.