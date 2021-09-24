French For Rabbits – The Outsider

French For Rabbits is a New Zealand band led by Brooke Singer. Today they release the song “The Outsider” from their upcoming album The Overflow due November 12, 2021 via AAA Records in conjunction with Reckless Yes (UK) and A Modest Proposal (Italy).

Recalling the origins of “The Outsider,” Brooke Singer writes: “In 2019 I visited Los Angeles for the first time to do some co-writing with a few different producers and songwriters ahead of a French for Rabbits tour – it was an exciting, dizzying experience – all the palm trees and heat. One balmy day, I had a session with Marc Orrell and Brooke Johnson and we ended up writing my favorite song on this new record – an introvert’s anthem that finds joy in the act of being alone. The song distils the feeling of being an awkward introvert at a party – staring at your phone on the edges of a crowd.”

In regards to “The Outsider” music video, Singer said “Because the song contains such a vividly painted picture of an outsider at a party – the video concept came to me easily. As a quiet person, you can feel like a ghost at a party. So this is what we filmed.

I wanted it to feel a little American in keeping with the song’s origins, and we found the perfect tree-lined street in Christchurch with picket fences and gorgeous houses. Our cinematographer Julian Vares really captured what I imagined so well, and our director Martin Sagadin made an admirable stunt double ghost for the bicycle scenes. It’s ended up being a really sweet and slightly heart-breaking little film with a joyful ending.

For it, we threw a party with friends and had a great time. My favourite parts of being a ghost were jumping on a trampoline at midnight, and dancing in the bedroom – I thoroughly enjoyed the dance moves I came up with.”

@frenchforrabbits