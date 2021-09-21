Let’s Eat Grandma – Hall of Mirrors

Today, the British duo of songwriters, multi-instrumentalists and vocalists Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth, return with “Hall Of Mirrors,” their first new single/video in three years via Transgressive. “Hall Of Mirrors” is an ethereal, glistening pop song about a beautiful, intense moment remembered. The track comes with a hazy, dreamlike video directed by El Hardwick.

Walton explains: “I wanted to use the setting of a fairground at night to describe the dizziness, intensity and excitement of being with a woman I had strong feelings for, and the hall of mirrors as a metaphor for discovering and exploring parts of myself that I was bringing to life. In some ways it’s reflective and almost secretive, journeying through confusing and difficult emotions, but I also wanted ‘Hall of Mirrors’ to be a euphoric song that conveys clarity, confidence, and ultimately joy.”