Women In Music Denver – September 23, 2021

Come out to Fort Greene on Thursday, September 23rd to celebrate Women in Music Denver’s Official Launch Party! This informal professional & free networking event is intended to bring people together – in person! – for a fun evening with like-minded music industry professionals.

The Women in Music Denver Official Launch Party will feature music from DJ Simone Says, as well as delicious eats from women-owned food truck ‘Maiz‘ (included for all who attend). RSVP now for FREE and don’t miss out on the door prize offerings filled with some much-needed items to make you feel your best. Plus! All attendees will receive one comp drink ticket provided upon entry (must be 21+ and provide ID for proof of age).

Attendees will…

Enjoy making meaningful new connections Meet people in their broader music community and Connect with others they might not typically cross paths in an engaging, relaxed environment.

Established in 2020, Women in Music Denver is a chapter of WIM that is dedicated to fostering equality in the music industry through the support and advancement of women. Providing knowledge, strategy & solutions to our members and the greater community is our driving purpose.

If you’re looking to expand your local music community network, or simply need a WFH break and the opportunity to connect with new faces, then this event is for you. Register for FREE now to confirm your attendance. Plus, don’t forget to refer a friend to bring your favorite #womeninmusic out!

The venue ‘Fort Greene‘ has been chosen in part for its covered outdoor patio, and this event will run in accordance with all City and County of Denver COVID-19 local guidelines. Given the ever-changing nature of the pandemic, we will continue to update our community on such guidelines as we move closer to the event.