The Arts Lead Sheet # 20 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:

https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/

Grants

Amplify BC – Deadline October 13, 2021

https://www.creativebc.com/programs/amplify-bc

South Arts Emerging Traditional Artists Program – November 3, 2021

https://www.southarts.org/programs-conferences/these-mountains/emerging-traditional-artists-program

Jobs

Various Positions – Denver Film Festival – Denver, CO

https://www.denverfilm.org/about/jobs-internships/

Prospector – London, UK

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/prospector-resident-advisor

Senior Graphic Designer – London, Berlin or NY

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/sr-graphic-designer-resident-advisor

Music Development Manager – Netflix

https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/2695092516/

Opportunities

Events

Indie Week: Sound Check: Rock The (Canadian) Vote With Confidence – Sept 17, 2021 – 3pm EST

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/sound-check-rock-the-vote-with-confidence-tickets-172000467027

Indie Week: Sync 101 with Mark Frieser – Sept 21, 2021 – 4pm EST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sync-101-with-mark-frieser-sync-summit-tickets-172212611557

Help Musicians Set Sessions – Oct 7, Nov 4, Dec 9

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/get-set-sessions-registration-167040519691?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1