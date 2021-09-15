Mxmtoon – in the darkness

At 21, singer-songwriter mxmtoon stands tall as one of the brightest and most engaging voices of her generation. Known for her dreamy folk-pop and introspective lyricism, the Oakland-raised, Brooklyn-based artist is also a gamer, podcaster, and activist, who has built a deep, symbiotic connection with millions of fans through a steady stream of content on TikTok, Twitch, Instagram, YouTube, and Discord. Last week mxmtoon – a.k.a. Maia – released her True Colors EP in tandem with the highly anticipated Life Is Strange: True Colors game, and today she shares the music video for the EP’s latest single “in the darkness.”

Maia says, “Making this music video was so much fun, and working with Mika and his team was also a pleasure. The “in the darkness” video is very much meant to highlight the emotional energy of the game it was written for, Life is Strange: True Colors. Incorporating game footage with the background panels in the video really lent itself to trying to create an immersive experience of both live performance and electronic graphics. In the times we’re in right now, sometimes our most wondrous experiences happen through a screen, and the lines between real life experience and online ones are becoming increasingly blurred. My hope with this music video is to show how fantastical video games, computer generated graphics, and more can be their own visually stimulating adventure that’s fun for viewers and people to spectate. Also it meant I got to play around with a lot of fun light panels!”

