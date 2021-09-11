Torres – September 21, 2021

Torres

Larimer Lounge

Denver, CO

September 21, 2021

Mackenzie Scott is TORRES. In July she released Thirstier, her latest album. Recorded in the fall of 2020 at Middle Farm Studios in the UK and co-produced by Scott, Rob Ellis and Peter Miles, Thirstier marks a turn towards a bigger, more bombastic sound for TORRES. The anxious hush that fell over much of Scott’s previous music gets turned inside-out in songs tailored for post-plague celebration. The album features the singles “Hug From A Dinosaur”, “Don’t Go Putting Wishes in My Head”, and the title track.

Thirstier is Torres’ 5th studio album. She has opened for Brandi Carlile, Garbage and Tegan and Sara. Torres has a blunt humanity to her music. It leaves her vulnerable and exposed. Reaching for new heights with Thirstier, Torres roars. Torres is on a nationwide tour now through October 21. She will finish at the Bowery Ballroom in NYC.