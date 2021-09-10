Valley – Oh Shit..Are We In Love?

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Lana Del Rey Finds Grace While Searching For ‘Arcadia’
- Eddie Vedder Unveils New Song ‘Long Way’ From New Album Earthling
- Jesse Jo Stark Sings From Her Wild Heart on ‘A Pretty Place to Fall Apart’
- Jeremy Ivey and Margo Price Share the Love on ‘All Kinds Of Blue’
- Kanye West’s Donda Is Finally Out: Stream
- My Morning Jacket Announce New Self-Titled Album, Release ‘Regularly Scheduled Programming’
- Kacey Musgraves Announces New Album, Film, and Title Track
- SZA Shares Three New Songs From An Anonymous Soundcloud Account
- Big Boi and Sleepy Brown Announce The Big Sleepover, Release ‘The Big Sleep Is Over’
- Third Eye Blind Release New Song, ‘Again,’ Featuring Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast
Music Connection
- Uplift: Mapex Artists’ Community Events Celebrating Diversity
- Enter Musiversal’s songwriter search
- Artist to Artist: Creating for the Bass
- Producer AG Announces BYXXINC Sync Camp
- Sloppy Jane Signs to Phoebe Bridgers' Saddest Factory Records
- Pat Benatar at The Grove of Anaheim
- Attend ASCAP Experience Publishing/Revenue Webinars
- Focusrite Launches Clarett+ Interfaces
- Musicians to Box for Charity
- NAMM Show to Take Place June 2022
Music News Underground
- Music pioneer Kano launches Duppy White - 100% Jamaican Rum
- This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists
- Dan Heale shares euphoric new single ‘TLC’ feat. Evalina
- Kanti Chant 'Take That Back' video premiere
- Singer Yona Marie releases a new R&B Jam called 'Take Me To The Moon'
- BBC Asian Network announce four brand new shows and schedule changes
- Shaun Keaveny announces festival podcast feat. Manic Street Preachers, Tom Grennan, Jodie Whittaker
- Rich Chambers 'High School Can't Last Forever' video premiere
- Malta offers a September of Covid secure concerts for all music lovers
- Randy Klein reveals next in his series of ‘Two Duos’ recordings, ‘Casa China’
