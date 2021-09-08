L’Freaq – Loud

Today, LA-based dark-synth pop artist, L’FREAQ, shares the official video for her newest single, “LOUD,” from her sophomore EP, Showgirl, due out on September 23, 2021 via Position Music.

On the new track, L’FREAQ says, “I made LOUD as my war paint song. I’ve had so many experiences in the music industry of men trying to take advantage of me, specifically one man who led me down a dark alley when I was 16 and made fun of me when I said I didn’t trust him. I went into the studio with my cowriter, Chris Ayer, and we played badass movie scenes on mute of women standing in their power, letting their kick ass personas inspire us. I wanted to make a song that could perfectly narrate those movie scenes, so LOUD was born. This is the song I would play for the 16-year-old version of me, helping her realize that she doesn’t need a man to get ahead, and she’s free to take on the world.”

The official video, shot in an alley and harkening back to that moment, reclaims autonomy and energy with hair flips, rhinestone gloves and bold fashion. l of On the video, she adds, “I filmed this video in 110-degree heat in my hometown of Phoenix, Arizona. Bless my videographer, Josue Orozco, for always being game to do crazy things like this with me. The unique clothing is from my friend Robert who owns one of the coolest vintage clothing stores in the country, Fashion by Robert Black. I wanted the video to be messy and fun and LOUD, and I edited it myself to create the perfect atmosphere.”

