Anna Shoemaker – Sick

Today, indie-pop singer and songwriter Anna Shoemaker releases her new single, “Sick!,” out on +1 Records. “Sick!” is Anna’s first offering as she breaks out of the bedroom pop world into a more mature and intentional sound; writing her feelings as though you’ve lived them alongside her.

Anna started writing “Sick!” in her apartment in the height of the pandemic. During this time of solitude, reflection and excessive overthinking, writing and producing “Sick!” was a diaristic exercise for Anna as she traversed the end of a toxic relationship: “’Sick!’ is about missing that adrenaline rush a toxic relationship brings you and how it can be mistaken for missing the person,” she says. The final version of the track was co-produced by Anna Shoemaker and Khaya Cohen (AAM) with additional instrumentation from Middle Part.