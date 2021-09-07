MUNA ft Phoebe Bridgers – Silk Chiffon – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fhyk9rchC2c

Much loved and critically acclaimed Los Angeles-based trio MUNA recently announced their signing to Phoebe Bridgers’ label Saddest Factory Records and today are releasing their first new music in over a year. The undeniable new track “Silk Chiffon” is one of the band’s poppier releases and is “a song for kids to have their first gay kiss to,” according to producer and guitarist Naomi McPherson.

It has a special guest feature by Phoebe who also appears in the destined to be iconic video. The video was directed by Ally Pankiw and inspired by the film But I’m A Cheerleader to honor the cult movie that was there for them as kids. Their hope is that queer kids will watch this video, then watch the movie and feel the same. “I think it’s really important for queer people to be our own archivists, and point to these other references that span generations,” Katie Gavin from the band tells us.

MUNA will soon be heading out on a North American tour supporting Phoebe Bridgers, kicking off September 8th. The band have also just announced they will be supporting Kacey Murgraves on her 2022 tour, all dates can be found below.

Tour Dates:

9/3/21 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Festival

9/8/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater*

9/10/21 – Evanston, IL @ SPACE (SOLD OUT)

9/11/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Field*

9/12/21 – Madison, WI @ Breese Field*

9/14/21 – Detroit, MI @ Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre*

9/15/21 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark*

9/17/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE* (SOLD OUT)

9/18/21 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live Outdoor Stage* (SOLD OUT)

9/19/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Amphitheatre*

9/21/21 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater*

9/23/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann^

9/25/21 – New York, NY @ Governor’s Ball

9/25/21 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

9/26/21 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion* (SOLD OUT)

9/27/21 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion* (SOLD OUT)

9/29/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

1/19/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Center #

1/20/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center #

1/21/22 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center #

1/23/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

1/24/22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

1/26/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena #

1/27/22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden #

2/3/22 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena #

2/5/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #

2/9/22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena #

2/11/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

2/14/22 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines #

2/16/22 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena #

2/19/22 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena #

2/20/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples #

* w/ Phoebe Bridgers

^ w/ Bleachers

# w/ Kacey Musgraves

