Amyl & The Sniffers – Hertz

Amyl & the Sniffers, the Melbourne, Australia rock band fronted by Amy Taylor, will release their sophomore album Comfort To Me this Friday, September 10th, via ATO Records/Rough Trade. Today the band share one more single entitled “Hertz” in advance of the release. “‘Hertz’ is a daydream of wanting to go to the country/bush and see landscapes other than the city,” Taylor explains. “ It was written in 2019 but it very much sounds like a pandemic song, because it’s a daydream about being repulsed by confinement, and frustrated over being stuck in one place.” @amylandthesniffers

September 7th, 2021