Upcoming New Releases September 2021

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (129)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (65)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (103)
- Film of the Month (90)
- Interviews (386)
- Live Photos (637)
- Live Show Reviews (73)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (93)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (98)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (344)
- The Arts Lead Sheet (18)
- Uncategorized (2)
- Unfinished Mail (113)
- Upcoming New releases (61)
- Video of the Month (96)
- Videos (2,542)
- Website of the Month (126)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- Jeremy Ivey and Margo Price Share the Love on ‘All Kinds Of Blue’
- Kanye West’s Donda Is Finally Out: Stream
- My Morning Jacket Announce New Self-Titled Album, Release ‘Regularly Scheduled Programming’
- Kacey Musgraves Announces New Album, Film, and Title Track
- SZA Shares Three New Songs From An Anonymous Soundcloud Account
- Big Boi and Sleepy Brown Announce The Big Sleepover, Release ‘The Big Sleep Is Over’
- Third Eye Blind Release New Song, ‘Again,’ Featuring Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast
- Parquet Courts Return With ‘Walking at a Downtown Pace,’ New Album Sympathy for Life
- Lorde Unveils Latest Single ‘Mood Ring’
- Every Time I Die Announce New Album, Radical Along With New Song, ‘Post-Boredom’
Music Connection
- Amigo The Devil
- Chris Berardo Signs with TKO Booking
- Hate Networking?
- NUGEN Audio Announces 'Show Us Your Setup' Winners
- Producers James Fauntleroy and Rance Dopson Commemorate Re-opening of 1500 SOUND ACADEMY
- CRAS Forms Education Partnership with ReMasterMedia
- Artist to Artist: The WASH Technique
- Sessionwire Launches Sessionwire 2.0 for Remote Music Production
- Attend 'FAR-West Teaches' with The Immediate Family's Steve Postell
- Roland Announces Version 2.0 of Aerophone Pro
Music News Underground
- Electronic pop project Tears Of Happiness release new single 'Falling'
- Pinder 'Same Mistake' video premiere
- Sixx:A.M. announce ‘Hits’ album
- Canadian country-rocker Cory Marks goes rock-heavy with new EP Nashville Nights
- Fire From The Gods reveal new 'Victory' remix feat. Matt B from Ashes to New
- Visionbolt Records launches with debut release 'White tee flexin' by Bill Grippin & K-Blu
- This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists
- Jennifer Juliette releases new single 'Columns' as part of her fantastic new EP 'Anchor'
- 5 smaller bands to check out at Slam Dunk Festival
- IMS announce ‘The Big Questions’ Online Debate on ‘Environment & Sustainability’
Leave a Reply