Titwrench Music Festival – October 3, 2021

Titwrench Music Festival

City Park Pavilion

Denver, CO

October 3, 2021

https://titwrenchcollective.org/

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/titwrench-music-festival-tickets-168313890377

After 13 years the Titwrench Collective continues with a mini festival at an outdoor stage. Food Trucks and an artisan market led by Witch Collective are also part of the day’s activities. The artists playing this year are:

Nacha Mendez – guitarist and award-winning singer/songwriter Nacha Mendez is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She will perform her singular style of Latin World music with a trio featuring oud, cajon, congas, guitar, and her unique vocal stylings. https://nachamendez.com/home

The Milk Blossoms – heartfelt experimental pop trio. https://themilkblossoms.bandcamp.com/

Machete Mouth – afro-futurist blues. https://machetemouth.bandcamp.com/

My Name is Harriett – electroacoustic violin/vocals. https://www.peakradar.com/artist/my-name-is-harriett/

Sol Vida Worldwide – movement activation. https://www.solvidaworldwide.com/