Nija – Ease My Mind (Come Over)

Before she had even turned 21, Nija had written scores of Billboard Hot 100 hits. Now 23, the three-time GRAMMY Award-winning contributor has reached a new milestone: the release of her self-penned, self-produced debut single, “Ease My Mind (Come Over),” and the accompanying video via Capitol Records.

Shot in Los Angeles, the official video for “Ease My Mind (Come Over)” is a visually surreal exploration of inner space, traveling through Nija’s subconscious mind. Director Child (Big Sean, Janelle Monáe, H.E.R.) gives us a keyhole view into the vibrant worlds conjured by her imagination as she awaits the arrival of a lover.

Nija says, “This song is about those times when you’ve had a long day, maybe stressed out from work, and you just want to get your mind off things with that special person at the end of the day.”

Born in New Jersey and now based in Los Angeles, Nija has demonstrated a knack for translating her experiences into relatable, emotional songs for artists such as Beyoncé, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Drake, H.E.R., Lady Gaga and Maroon 5. As she started working on her own music, she relished the freedom she had to fully express herself. Now Nija is writing songs that are more intensely personal and taking control of her music and narrative in a way she never has before.

“When I’m playing the songwriter role, I’m an actress. I’m telling the artist’s story,” she says. “But with my artistry, I don’t have to pull back and I don’t have to be confined or put in a box. It’s free rein to be me, to write from the heart.”

