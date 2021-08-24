BLK – Girls

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- My Morning Jacket Announce New Self-Titled Album, Release ‘Regularly Scheduled Programming’
- Kacey Musgraves Announces New Album, Film, and Title Track
- SZA Shares Three New Songs From An Anonymous Soundcloud Account
- Big Boi and Sleepy Brown Announce The Big Sleepover, Release ‘The Big Sleep Is Over’
- Third Eye Blind Release New Song, ‘Again,’ Featuring Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast
- Parquet Courts Return With ‘Walking at a Downtown Pace,’ New Album Sympathy for Life
- Lorde Unveils Latest Single ‘Mood Ring’
- Every Time I Die Announce New Album, Radical Along With New Song, ‘Post-Boredom’
- Hear Eddie Vedder’s Daughter Olivia’s Debut Song ‘My Father’s Daughter’
- Machine Gun Kelly Goes Full Rock on New Single ‘papercuts’
Music Connection
- Recording Academy Songwriters & Composers Wing Announces Leadership Council
- Signing Story: Spray Allen
- Signing Story: The Ghost Club
- Signing Story: DJ Bodega Flee
- Attend ASCAP 'Songwriting for the Voice' Session
- Big Loud Publishing Signs Songwriter Rocky Block
- Signing Story: Felicity
- Gibson Partners with Women Who Rock for Breast Cancer Research
- Out Take: Jimmy Hunter
- New Music Critique: Harris Smith
Music News Underground
- Black Dawn 'Steppers Party BD Slide' video premiere
- Martin Smith’s slice of uplifting pop-rock brings a new energy to lockdown-inspired sounds
- Acclaimed musician Bishi announces new album, single and tour
- Digital conference XpoNorth 2021 release music industry sessions to watch again
- Niko releases 'You Used To Have Her' on Atic Records
- Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Bring Me The Horizon for Radio 1’s Live Lounge Month
- Famed instrumentalist Arthur Hanlon talks new special ‘Piano Y Mujer,’ endorsement deal with Yamaha
- Eric Bolton reveals the video for debut solo single ‘Genesis (Let There Be Love)’
- Mogwai close Saturday night at Green Man Festival with career-spanning headline show
- Anise celebrates friendship and community in infectious new trap-pop Anthem ‘Kinfolk’
