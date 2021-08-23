Park City Song Summit – September 8-12, 2021

Park City Song Summit

Park City, UT

September 8-12, 2021

https://parkcitysongsummit.com/

The Song Summit is the brainchild of Ben Anderson, Park City resident and lifetime musician/founding member of the jamband Aiko. He started the Song Summit to celebrate his passion for music and his personal mission to bring clarity and normalcy to the struggles musicians, artists and music lovers alike face around mental health and dependency. Song Summit is proud to partner with three local charities who are in the trenches every day addressing mental health, suicide prevention and addiction recovery: Communities that Care, Jewish Family Service and Summit Clubhouse.

The Song Summit is a decidedly sideways move away from mass music festivals and the dilution of intimate connections where scale numbs engagement between artists and fans. It seeks to create a retreat for artists where they play their songs and create conversations with audiences around both proven and inspired practices for bolstering creativity and success in music and beyond. September 8-12 in Park City, Utah.

Artist Performances by: Adia Victoria, Anders Osborne, Andrew Bird & Jimbo Mathus, Bonny Light Horseman, Brad Walker, Cedric Burnside, Celisse, Chad Cromwell, Craig Finn & The Uptown Controllers, David Ramirez, Devon Gilfillian, Father John Misty, Fruit Bats, Gary Clark Jr., Iron & Wine, Ivan Neville, Joe Pug, John Craigie, John Doe, Jonathan Russell of The Head And The Heart, Jonathan Wilson, Josh Kelley, Josh Ritter, Joy Oladokun, Kamasi Washington, Keller Williams’ Grateful Gospel, Langhorne Slim, Lori McKenna, Lucius, Mavis Staples, Mike Dillon, Natalie Hemby, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Rising Appalachia, Ryan Bingham, Tank and the Bangas, and Tré Burt.

Lab Conversations with: Alison Mosshart, Mark Borden, Rich Roll, Jason Isbell, Dopey Live, Langhorne Slim, Celisse, Jay Sweet, Tarriona Tank Ball, John Doe, Josh Ritter, Tré Burt, Eric D. Johnson, Devon Gilfillian, Lori McKenna, Natalie Hemby, Jonathan Russell, Sam Beam, Ben Jaffe, Joe Pug, Andrew Bird, Jimbo Mathus, Cedric Burnside, Fred Armisen, Rob Bleetstein, Jonathan Wilson, Josh Kaufman, Lucius, John Craigie, Craig Finn, Jay Blakesberg, Leslie Jordan, and Shaun White.

Songwriters-in-the-Round lineup: Aaron Barker, Aaron Benward, Angaleena Presley, Bill Luther, Blake Bollinger, Blessing Offor, Charles Esten, Curt Chambers, Daniel Donato, Danny Myrick, Dave Pahanish, David Ryan Harris, Dean Alexander, Earl Bud Lee, Emily Shackelton, Eric Van Houten, Even Stevens, Gable Bradley, Garrison Starr, Hailey Steele, Jace Everett, Jaida Dreyer, Josh Kelley, Kalie Shorr, Keith Stegall, Kelly Archer, Kent Blazy, Kylie Morgan, Kylie Sackley, Leslie Jordan, Liz Huett, Matt Warren, Megan Linville, Pher, Reyna Roberts, Rick Brantley, Sarah Darling, Sean McConnell, Sheena Brook, Shelly Fairchild, Sonia Leigh, Steve Seskin, Tim James, Travis Howard, and Waylon Payne. Some names may be new to Summit attendees, but their timeless songs certainly won’t be. This group represents the very best in publishing across all musical formats and genres. Come for the songs, take home the stories.