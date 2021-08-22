15 Artists to See at The Underground Music Showcase

Denver, CO

August 27-29, 2021

www.undergroundmusicshowcase.com

Friday

Sofia Valdes – Sofía Valdés is a singer is a singer/songwriter, born and raised in Panama, educated in the U.S. and Liverpool, UK. Sofía’s family is deeply musical, ranging from Panamanian folk music to Cubanismo. Her latest release is “Silhouette.” @sofiavaldes

Shannon + The Clams – Shannon & The Clams’ sixth studio album, Year Of The Spider, is out now via Easy Eye Sound. For the album, the band, fronted by bass player Shannon Shaw and guitarist Cody Blanchard on lead vocals with Will Sprott on keyboards and Nate Mahan on drums, returned to Dan Auerbach’s Nashville Easy Eye Sound Studio to craft a mature, reflective and ebullient album built for the current times, on which they have perfected their signature blend of garage psych, doo-wop, classic R&B, and surf rock. The album features singles including “All of My Cryin’” and “Midnight Wine.” @shannonandtheclams

Zembu – ZEMBU is an indie-pop electronic producer and artist based out of Colorado. She combines ethereal, warm production with layers of soulful vocals and reflective lyricism centered around the intersection of her identities, mental health, and social issues. @zembumusic

Jelie – Denver rapper Jelie (pronounced “jell-eye”) is a music savant. Between her beats, production, sound engineering, songwriting and a recording arts degree received from the University of Colorado Denver, she lives and breathes her craft. @jelie303

DEADLUV – DEADLUV is a newly formed synth-pop duo from Denver, Colorado. Their music is the juxtaposition of dark and light with heavy synthesizers and ethereal vocals colliding effortlessly. Chris Nugen creates a soundscape of house beats and gnarling synth voices while Emma Henry sings hypnotic melodies on top. @deadluvmusic

Saturday

The Grand Alliance – The Grand Alliance is Crl Crrll, Sur EllZ and Kayla Marque. Each amazing musicians. Together a Colorado supergroup. @legrandalliance

Lnlygrl – Perhaps the most interesting story of UMS. Originally from California this artist started music while still in college. She went to medical school in San Diego while still continuing music. Since moving to Denver and starting her career as a physician, LNLYGRL hopes to continue sharing her funky grooves with others on the dancefloor (when not on call). @_lnlygrl

Remi Wolf – Remi Wolf will cement her status as one of pop music’s brightest young stars when her debut album Juno lands on October 15th. With her eclectic sound and style and magnetic personality, Remi has developed an avid fan base – to which she affectionately refers to as “Remjobs” – that has made her a trailblazer of the emerging Gen Z pop scene. She has garnered a cult following of peers and fellow artists along the way, boasting collaborations with Dominic Fike, Beck, and Nile Rodgers and Instagram cosigns from John Mayer, Khalid and Camila Cabello. @remiwolf

Messiahvore – Formed in 2019 By guitarist/vocalist Bart McCrorey & bassist Jenn McCrorey. Kevin Disney on baritone guitar and Brokk Dagaz on drums. Messiahvore have a new full length record to be released early in 2022, but for now the plan is to keep writing, perform and get back on the road. @messiahvore

Pink Fuzz – The big news this year is The Velveteers new album produced by Dan Auerbach. The other half of the Velveteers family is in Pink Fuzz with John & LuLu. Pink Fuzz mixes harmonies with hard driving guitar. Pink Fuzz has been an extensive touring band for about 4 years. They have played with bands including Thee Oh Sees, LA Witch, Reignwolf, The Yawpers, Slowcaves, Black Pistol Fire and Heart. @pinkfuzzband

Esther Rose – As much as she’s a songwriter, Esther Rose is a scene setter, a crystallizer of moments, and a full time inhabitant of the dimly-lit world depicted in her songs. Rose found her voice over the course of years spent regularly performing and recording in New Orleans, combining her DIY work ethic with an affinity for traditional country arrangements. Though still dressed with the dreamy lap steel, fiddle, and string bass accompaniment of earlier material, sophomore album You Made It This Far took on a far more personal tone. The songs were at times cuttingly direct, with storytelling lyrics culled straight from lived experiences both stormy and revelatory. @therealestherrose

Lolita – Lolita is a latin pop artist. Her latest release is called, “Toda Mi Gente (Remix),[ft. Big Samir of The Reminders].” It’s a Spanglish pop song about gun violence and police brutality. The song weaponizes joy through pop music and puts it to use in the fight for social justice. @lolitaworldwide

Sunday

Down Time – Led by Alyssa Maunders Down Time has made a mark with their debut album Hurts Being Alive produced by Patrick Riley and Alaina Moore of Tennis. @downtimeforever

The Andersons – Couples bass therapy. The Andersons is DJs Yololo and Nasty Nachos, a powerful partnership that have provided the city with grooves for all occasions. @perpetualjoyyy

Claire Heywood – After playing solo sets for small listening audiences alongside poets, comedians, and writers for several years, Heywood self-released an EP of original songs titled The Wind, It Howls in March 2019. In 2020, Heywood released three singles: “Python,” “Letter Day,” and “I Won’t Resign My Love For That Old Dream.” Her latest release is “Crushed Lemons” @claireaheywood