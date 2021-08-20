Loud Women Fest 5 – September 18, 2021

Loud Women Fest 5

London, UK

September 18, 2021

https://loudwomen.org/

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/loud-women-fest-5-tickets-113760368324

LOUD WOMEN Fest 5 is now so close! 18 September 2021 at 229 London. The perfect antidote to male-heavy festival line-ups, the event will feature some 20 artists over two stages and the volume will be turned up higher than ever this year with a boost from an Arts Council project grant.

“The aim of the festival is to show how many incredible bands are out there powered by ABCD (anyone but cis dudes) – as a counter to every other festival, those that seem to struggle even to book 50% non-male acts.” – Cassie Fox, LOUD WOMEN’s founder

Full line-up:

ARXX

Bang Bang Romeo

Breakup Haircut

deux furieuses

The Empty Page

ĠENN

Hagar the Womb

Honey Joy

IDestroy

I, Doris

Jelly Cleaver

LibraLibra

Lilith Ai

MIRI

Murder Club

Piney Gir

Sister Ghost

T-Bitch

Vulpynes

+ a SECRET band!