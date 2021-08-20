Isol-Aid #58 – August 25, 2021

Isol-Aid # 58

Wednesday August 25, 2021

https://www.isolaidfestival.com/

Spring has almost sprung and with all these flowers in bloom there’s no better time to tune into ISOL-AID #58. Take a break from the veggie patch and turn your attention to the abundant homegrown talent streaming straight to your screens on Wednesday August 25. From seedlings to metres tall trees this week is a mix of some of Australia’s best up-and-coming hip-hop acts and fan-favourite indie artists, truly something for everyone!

Keeping the good times rolling, ISOL-AID have teamed up with 99DESIGNS BY VISTAPRINT to offer creative and financial support to emerging homegrown acts. Nominations for Isol-Aid Homegrown have now closed with a staggering total of 975 nominations received. Thank you SO MUCH for nominating yourselves, your friends & your favourite artists and be sure to stay tuned for the fortnightly harvest of freshly-picked talent, sprouting from your screens in the weeks to come.

Kicking off this week’s ISOL-AID is none other than MANSIONAIR. Crafting anthemic and all encompassing indie tracks the Grammy nominated band have just released rousing new single ‘More’ off their soon to be released album. Through slots at Coachella, Splendour In The Grass and a whole Carly Rae Jepsen tour, Mansionair have drawn audiences in time and time again.

https://mansionair.com/

YOURBOYMARS is at the forefront of the young new-wave hip-hop scene bringing a clean mixture of Afro-beats, trap, soul and RnB. At only 19 years of age the African Australian singer, rapper and songwriter has cemented himself as one to watch. With his melodic chops setting him apart, he’s been steadily releasing tracks since 2020 and it’s clear he’s already on the path to take over Australia’s hip-hop scene.

https://yourboymars.com/

Rounding out the night is Perth based band DULCIE. Made up of four childhood friends Dulcie abounds in sweet indie-pop music brimming with lush harmonies and opulent textures. Swapping lead vocal duties as they please their stirring lyrics cut straight to the bone and will have you hanging onto every word. They’ve supported everyone from G Flip to Spacey Jane and have enchanted audiences across Laneway and Groovin the Moo. This Wednesday sees them bringing their effortlessly cool energy to us all.

https://twitter.com/dulcie_music?lang=en