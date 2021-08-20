Gracey – What A Waste

Today the UK’s GRACEY releases her new single “What A Waste,” the first taste of her new EP Fragile, due October 15 via Interscope. Produced by J Moon and Siba, “What A Waste” is GRACEY at her best – an immaculate pop song packed with raw emotions, detailing the incredibly potent and personal but also universal experience of love and heartbreak. Speaking about the single GRACEY says “I wrote ‘What A Waste’ in the first raw moments of a recent break-up, when all I felt was the initial loss. Everyone goes through that gut punch of disappointment and frustration at the beginning, when you’re looking back at the time, love and energy you put into something that no longer exists and you feel like you wasted your time. Luckily it’s just a moment that passes and there’s lots to look forward to on the other side, but those initial emotions are still valid. Hopefully this will help others going through something similar.”

The track is released today alongside its video, directed by Peter Abbott, which sees GRACEY channel her anger and frustration by dancing alone in her bedroom.”

“What A Waste” is the first of four tracks from GRACEY’s upcoming EP Fragile, which will mark the first full length body of work from GRACEY this year. Speaking about the EP, GRACEY explains, “Fragile is a collection of songs I’ve written during the first (and most fragile) stage of my recent break up. With some of my rawest thoughts and feelings, it quite literally feels like a four song diary entry at this point. I can’t lie, putting my emotions out in the world like this does make me nervous, but I know that when you’re scared to put something out it’s good, as it means it’s come from a real place that people will connect with. And when everything boils down, that’s really what it is about for me.”

“I find there’s a lot of pressure to be ‘happier’ post break up, almost as a way of proving to yourself that you’re better without them, so I wanted to play on the idea in the EP through the upbeat, synth-led productions, which juxtaposes the sad, heartbreak lyrics, with artists like Robyn being a huge influence. One of the main things I’ve realised through writing this EP is that to be vulnerable is to be fucking brave. It means finally allowing yourself to feel and heal properly. To be fragile is to be strong. I’m really proud of this work, and I’m excited for this next step of my journey.”

