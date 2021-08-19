Kendra Jae ft Saweetie – Seesaw

Rising hip-hop/R&B artist, Kendra Jae, has released a new visual featuring Saweetie to her recent single “Seesaw” via 10:22PM/Def Jam Recordings, which was featured on Saweetie’s latest project Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1. Directed by Slater, the video features love interest Dreamville’s very own, Cozz. This sensual new visual dips into Kendra’s delicate balance of melody and R&B, which makes her one of most exciting new acts to watch.

