Laufey – Let You Break My Heart Again

Today, following the release of her utterly charming debut EP Typical of Me, earlier this year, Laufey shares a stunning new single “Let You Break My Heart Again,” featuring London’s legendary Philharmonia Orchestra, one of the premier and most decorated orchestras in Britain for the past 75+ years. Alexander Van Ingen, Chief Executive of the Philharmonia Orchestra, said, ““The Philharmonia – one of the world’s great orchestras – prides itself on supporting the next generation of incredible artists, and we are hugely proud to work alongside Laufey on this track. Laufey has an exceptional vocal and songwriting talent, and we are so pleased to have made this work across the Atlantic during the pandemic; we look forward to welcoming Laufey to London in the autumn for her performance in the EFG London Jazz Festival at our London residence, the Southbank Centre.”

“I wrote this song about a guy that I was hopelessly in love with,” Laufey continues. “I let him disappoint me again and again simply because I liked him so much. It’s the kind of blind love you experience in your youth, inspired by the sounds of old Hollywood films. I’m so honored to collaborate with the London Philharmonia Orchestra on this song. Growing up a classical musician, I’ve been a fan of them for years. The orchestral arrangement lifts the song to new heights with luscious strings, winds and graceful harmonies. I was also so happy to play cello on the track!”

Laufey recently announced tour dates with Ricky Montgomery and Alexander 23, as well as sets at Iceland Airwaves and London Jazz Festival this Fall. Most of the U.S. shows are already sold out and her performance at London Jazz Festival sold out in a matter of hours.

