Ray BLK ft Kaash Paige – M.I.A.

Trailblazing Nigerian R&B singer Ray Blk releases a new video for her single “M.I.A.” A highlight off her eagerly-awaited debut album ‘ACCESS DENIED’ (September 17 on Island Records), the single and new visuals feature Def Jam artist and “R&B legend in the making” (NME) Kaash Paige, who has worked with the likes of Travis Scott, Alicia Keys and Moneybagg Yo.

Produced by acclaimed East London film director Darnell Depradine (Aitch, Potter Payper, Jacob Banks), the video serves up pure feel-good summer energy as we see Ray enjoying quality time with family and friends and familiar faces such as Kojey Radical and MNEK. The video switches gears and delivers a slinky evening scene as Ray and Kaash escape onto the streets of London and Los Angeles, respectively.

On the video, Ray says: “For the video I wanted to have a bbq with my friends and family because the essence of the song is just about having the best experiences with someone you love, as being surrounded by my friends and family is when I feel my best and in my element. We shot it in South London but it looked and felt like we were away somewhere, similar to the lyric in MIA about your loved one feeling like a vacation, because it’s not about where you are, but who you’re with.”

Darnell Depradine says: “I’ve wanted to work with Ray for a long time so I knew we had to make something amazing. Everyone really worked well to make it a special day, we literally had a bbq gathering to make everything be authentic and I feel we really got that feeling we wanted,”

https://www.instagram.com/rayblk/